Lahore weather update today

Rain on Monday night turned weather pleasant and brought the mercury down in Lahore but on Tuesday the metrpolis saw sunny day.

Lahore Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there are slight chance of rain in Lahore or in other parts of the region in the next 12 hours as a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to prevail during next 12 to 18 hours.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 26°C, humidity remains at over 80 percent. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at around 100, which is unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the Country, and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.