Wajidullah Nagari becomes second Pakistani to scale Rakaposhi peak
Web Desk
11:35 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Wajidullah Nagari becomes second Pakistani to scale Rakaposhi peak
Share

Wajidullah Nagari has become the second mountaineer to scale the Rakaposhi peak in the Gilgit-Baltistan province of Pakistan against all odds.

Rakaposhi is a mountain in the Karakoram mountain range in Gilgit-Baltistan. The peak, also known as Dumani (Mother of Mist or Mother of Clouds), is the 27th highest in the world.

Wajidullah performed the adventurous feat on Wednesday evening along with two other mountaineers from Czech Republic. He took a different route to surmount the peak.

Colonel Sher Khan was the first Pakistani to scale Rakaposhi in 1979.

Rakaposhi is the only mountain in the world, which has over 5,000 metres of height from the base camp to the top of its summit.

In contrast, all other highest mountains of the world have less than 5,000 metres from the base camp to their top.

More From This Category
Covid-19: NCOC extends schools closure, other ...
11:06 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Judicial Commission’s decision on Justice ...
10:29 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
PM Imran for enhanced coordination to achieve ...
09:59 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Veteran journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away
08:58 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Pakistan exempts New Zealand’s cricket players ...
07:46 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
PML-N leader makes huge claim about Nawaz ...
07:20 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter celebrates 5 years of Hania Aamir's blockbuster performances
06:02 PM | 9 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr