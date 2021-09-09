Wajidullah Nagari becomes second Pakistani to scale Rakaposhi peak
Wajidullah Nagari has become the second mountaineer to scale the Rakaposhi peak in the Gilgit-Baltistan province of Pakistan against all odds.
Rakaposhi is a mountain in the Karakoram mountain range in Gilgit-Baltistan. The peak, also known as Dumani (Mother of Mist or Mother of Clouds), is the 27th highest in the world.
Wajidullah performed the adventurous feat on Wednesday evening along with two other mountaineers from Czech Republic. He took a different route to surmount the peak.
Colonel Sher Khan was the first Pakistani to scale Rakaposhi in 1979.
Rakaposhi is the only mountain in the world, which has over 5,000 metres of height from the base camp to the top of its summit.
In contrast, all other highest mountains of the world have less than 5,000 metres from the base camp to their top.
