UN chief appeals to world to help flood-hit Pakistan
Web Desk
11:55 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
UN chief appeals to world to help flood-hit Pakistan
Source: PID
Share

ISLAMABAD – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appealed to the world to extend massive financial support to Pakistan to undertake rescue and relief efforts in the flood-hit areas.

Addressing a news conference along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday, Guterres said Pakistan was not making any significant contribution to industrial emissions, but it was bearing the brunt of the climate change.

The UN chief, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan. said those responsible for triggering global warming should be the ones facing the challenges.

"There is an obligation of the international community to massively support Pakistan in this situation and an obligation to take the need to drastically reduce the emissions seriously, and at the same time, support countries that need to invest in resilience and recovery […],” he said.

The UN has launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster though Pakistan estimates the floods have caused losses of about $18 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharif thanked Guterres for visiting the flood-affected people of Pakistan, who are facing devastation and destruction as a result of climate change. 

“The government of Pakistan, along with the provincial governments and all stakeholders […] are working together to provide relief and rescue to millions,” the premier said.

Earlier, the UN chief called on Sharif in Islamabad to discuss the situation arising out of catastrophic floods in the country.

Guterres in a tweet said; “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here.”

Earlier, the prime minister welcomed the UN Secretary-General as he arrived at PM House along with his delegation. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior officials were present.

Guterres also visited the National Flood Response and Coordination Center in Islamabad where he was given a detailed briefing about the flood situation and rescue and relief activities in the affected areas.

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz likely to address UNGA session on Sept ...
01:33 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Quaid-e-Azam’s 74th death anniversary being ...
11:12 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres leaves ...
10:41 AM | 11 Sep, 2022
Wasim Akram's upcoming biography to make some ...
11:30 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Did Imran Khan's plane make emergency landing ...
09:45 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
Army Chief visits flood-hit areas of interior ...
10:44 PM | 10 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urvashi Rautela clears the air about her involvement with Naseem Shah
12:38 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr