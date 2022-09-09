UN chief appeals to world to help flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appealed to the world to extend massive financial support to Pakistan to undertake rescue and relief efforts in the flood-hit areas.

Addressing a news conference along with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday, Guterres said Pakistan was not making any significant contribution to industrial emissions, but it was bearing the brunt of the climate change.

The UN chief, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan. said those responsible for triggering global warming should be the ones facing the challenges.

"There is an obligation of the international community to massively support Pakistan in this situation and an obligation to take the need to drastically reduce the emissions seriously, and at the same time, support countries that need to invest in resilience and recovery […],” he said.

The UN has launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster though Pakistan estimates the floods have caused losses of about $18 billion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharif thanked Guterres for visiting the flood-affected people of Pakistan, who are facing devastation and destruction as a result of climate change.

“The government of Pakistan, along with the provincial governments and all stakeholders […] are working together to provide relief and rescue to millions,” the premier said.

Earlier, the UN chief called on Sharif in Islamabad to discuss the situation arising out of catastrophic floods in the country.

Guterres in a tweet said; “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here.”

Discussed with PM @CMShehbaz Pakistan's response to devastating floods.



Pakistan suffers—yet has done almost nothing to contribute to climate change.



I urge countries to generously support the humanitarian response, recovery & reconstruction as a matter of solidarity & justice. pic.twitter.com/iK1kEZSAaq — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 9, 2022

Earlier, the prime minister welcomed the UN Secretary-General as he arrived at PM House along with his delegation. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior officials were present.

Guterres also visited the National Flood Response and Coordination Center in Islamabad where he was given a detailed briefing about the flood situation and rescue and relief activities in the affected areas.