Dozens of students caught cheating during MDCAT 2023 using latest tech

Web Desk 03:30 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Students wearing bluetooth devices in exam halls, during MDCAT 2023 were among those caught cheating in Peshawar, as over 200,000 students appear in pen-and-paper test on Sunday to vie for seats up for grabs.

Dozens of students were arrested for chatting with a secret bluetooth device in the MDCAT test.

Serious cheating offenses rose in recent years, with scores of students forced to front the action. The latest to join the grim list are medical aspirants from KP capital Peshawar.

Secretary of Higher Education Anila Durrani told media about a group that took big fat amounts from students to help them solve the test through secret Bluetooth devices.

The officials said thousands of rupees were paid by students solving paper through Bluetooth device. The authorities, however, busted the group, recovering their wireless devices.

Dozens of students were arrested red-handed and handed over to the law enforcers for action.

Pakistan Medical Commission conducts the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) across the country and over 2 lac candidates sat the exam at various venues.

MDCAT 2023: Over 200,000 medical aspirants appear in this year’s test

