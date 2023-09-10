Weather update for Lahore

As the scorching summer maintains its grip in parts of the country, the Met Office has predicted hot and humid weather in Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted no chance of rain in Lahore.

Lahore temperature today

On Sunday, the mercury reached 33°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 65 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 6 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore’s air quality was recorded 103, which is very unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.