Hania Aamir looks adorbale in kurta-shorts pics

12:03 AM | 11 Apr, 2021
Donning her granny’s shorts and gym shorts, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star can be seen enjoying the moment with a big laugh.

Taking to social media, the famed TV star captioned the picture as: "My nani‘s kameez, gym shorts, converse, wig in hand. Thas a look Swipe for my dog trying to eat my wig".

Earlier this month, Hania Aamir uploaded a video in which she is attending Shazia Wajahat’s birthday bash at the beach. Besides many other celebrities, there is a little girl at the party. In the video, she and Hania can be seen standing ashore and shouting in sync for fun.

This made Hania captioned the post: “Found my twin.”

She also shared some pictures of her standing at the beach at dusk. Donning a white crop shirt with black jeans, Hania looked amazing in black sun shades and French braided hair.

This week, she announced her 'engagement' to Shamoon Ismail on April 1, which turned out to be an April Fool prank.

