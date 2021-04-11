Pakistan's Shah Mehmood Qureshi lands in Germany
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Berlin on Sunday with a delegation on a two-day official visit.
Pakistani Ambassador to Germany, Dr. Muhammad Faisal and senior officials of the German Foreign Ministry and senior embassy officials received the Foreign Minister at the airport.
Qureshi will hold meetings with the businessmen and community leaders today.
Over 100 thousand Pakistanis live in Germany and are playing a very positive role, Qureshi said at Berlin airport, adding the country wants to enhance cooperation in the field of economic diplomacy and exchange of technology for which he will hold talks with the Germen leadership.
Tomorrow, he will exchange views with his German Counterpart Heiko Maas on important regional and international issues; besides, meeting with the President of German Parliament Wolfgang Schäuble.
- Pakistan cricket team celebrate Fakhar Zaman’s birthday (VIDEO)08:01 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA – Confident Pakistan aim for series lead over South Africa07:39 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan's Shah Mehmood Qureshi lands in Germany07:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- PSL 6 to resume on June 1, announces PCB06:11 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran seeks Bill Gates’ help in combating climate change05:41 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani student’s documentary bags top prize at global ...03:31 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Jibran Nasir ties knot with Mansha Pasha in intimate ceremony03:22 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Katrina Kaif shares sun-kissed photos from quarantine02:05 PM | 11 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021