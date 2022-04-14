Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral

Web Desk
02:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral
Source: @hareem.shah_official_account (Instagram)
Share

TikTok star Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue with showcasing their whirling romance disregarding the immense backlash being directed towards them.

This time around, the couple was spotted getting intimate in a public place. Hareem's latest video has gone viral on the internet.

In the aforementioned video, the 30-year-old can be spotted sitting in her husband's lap and showering him with love.

From a plethora of fun-filled videotapes to dancing videos, Hareem has an enthralling social media feed and presence that keeps her admirers hooked.

Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe. 

TikToker Hareem Shah's dance video on song ... 04:29 PM | 2 Apr, 2022

The latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon of popular Bengali song Kacha Badam is TikTok's controversy queen ...

More From This Category
Pakistani musician Jibran Raheel wins global ...
03:31 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Mahira Khan looks breathtaking in latest viral ...
06:14 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar slams Shahid Afridi for ...
09:49 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Ducky Bhai ties the knot with Aroob Jatoi in ...
05:00 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Mathira congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming ...
04:38 PM | 13 Apr, 2022
Aamir Liaquat and third wife Dania Shah rubbish ...
03:12 PM | 13 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani musician Jibran Raheel wins global singing contest in Turkey
03:31 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr