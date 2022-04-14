Hareem Shah's new bold video goes viral
TikTok star Hareem Shah and her husband Bilal Shah continue with showcasing their whirling romance disregarding the immense backlash being directed towards them.
This time around, the couple was spotted getting intimate in a public place. Hareem's latest video has gone viral on the internet.
In the aforementioned video, the 30-year-old can be spotted sitting in her husband's lap and showering him with love.
From a plethora of fun-filled videotapes to dancing videos, Hareem has an enthralling social media feed and presence that keeps her admirers hooked.
Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.
