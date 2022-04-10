Imran Khan to chair PTI parliamentary party's meeting at Parliament House tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The schedule and venue of the session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party has been changed.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will chair the session at the Parliament House on Monday.

According to the local media reports, Khan will arrive at the Parliament House at 12:00 noon on Monday to chair the session.

As the former prime minister had given a call for a nationwide protest against his dismissal after Isha prayers on Sunday, most party leaders were attending the protests; therefore, the parliamentary party session could not be held on Sunday.

Khan was ousted as prime minister of Pakistan on Sunday morning when 174 lawmakers from various opposition parties voted against him during voting on a no-confidence motion against him.

This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion against an elected prime minister has succeeded.