PTI announces mass resignation from National Assembly ahead of PM vote

02:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
PTI announces mass resignation from National Assembly ahead of PM vote
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday announced that his party lawmakers are resigning from the National Assembly, saying he will not sit in the parliament with corrupt politicians. 

The premier stated this while talking to media after chairing a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary party at the Parliament House.

He said that "selecting or electing" a person, who is facing corruption cases, as prime minister is a biggest insult to the country. 

THe announcement comes ahead of the election ahead of the election for the new prime minister of Pakistan and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is the frontrunner in the race. 

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI will not take part in today's election for new premier and vowed: "We will fight for freedom".

Reports said that some PTI lawmakers opposed the decision, saying it would tantamount to give free hand to the rivals in the House. 

To which, Imran Khan said that he will not sit with the corruption-tainted politicians in the assembly. "I will be the first to resign from the National Assembly," he said.

Following the announcement of mass resignation, PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Aliya Hamza has shared the resignation letters on Twitter. 

The development comes days after Imran Khan was ousted from the office through a no-confidence vote after his allies and some party lawmakers joined hands with the Opposition. 

Khan, who has been claimed that foreign conspiracy is behind his ouster, has vowed to launch protest movement against the foreign conspiracy. 

A day earlier, tens of thousands PTI supporters took to streets in various cities across Pakistan to denounce the removal of Imran Khan. 

Massive pro-Imran Khan protests held across ... 10:15 AM | 11 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Tens of thousands charged PTI supporters staged protest in various cities across the country against ...

More From This Category
IHC rejects plea seeking treason trial against ...
03:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Imran Khan reaches parliament ahead of vote for ...
12:40 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
Shahbaz Gill, Shahzad Akbar among six ex-PM ...
10:45 AM | 11 Apr, 2022
Massive pro-Imran Khan protests held across ...
10:15 AM | 11 Apr, 2022
Pakistan National Assembly set to elect new prime ...
08:49 AM | 11 Apr, 2022
Imran Khan to chair PTI parliamentary party's ...
12:01 AM | 11 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaista Lodhi joins team of craftsmen who prepare Ghilaf-e-Kaaba in Makkah
02:36 PM | 10 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr