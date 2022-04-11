PTI announces mass resignation from National Assembly ahead of PM vote

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday announced that his party lawmakers are resigning from the National Assembly, saying he will not sit in the parliament with corrupt politicians.

The premier stated this while talking to media after chairing a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary party at the Parliament House.

He said that "selecting or electing" a person, who is facing corruption cases, as prime minister is a biggest insult to the country.

جس آدمی پر 16 ارب اور 8 ارب روپے کے کرپشن کیسز ہیں،اسے جو بھی وزیراعظم سلیکٹ اور الیکٹ کرتا ہے اس سے بڑی ملک کی توہین نہیں ہو سکتی۔ہم قومی اسمبلی سے استعفے دے رہے ہیں، عمران خان#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/hzQf7y1fDe — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 11, 2022

THe announcement comes ahead of the election ahead of the election for the new prime minister of Pakistan and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is the frontrunner in the race.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI will not take part in today's election for new premier and vowed: "We will fight for freedom".

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی پارلیمانی کمیٹی نے قومی اسمبلی سے مستعفیٰ ہونے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے، آج تمام اراکین اسمبلی اپنا استعفیٰ اسپیکر کو دے رہے ہیں اس کے ساتھ ہم نے غیر ملکی ایجنڈے پر ہونیوالے مقصود چپڑاسی کے نام نہاد انتخاب کا بھی حصہ بننے سے انکار کر دیا ہے۔۔۔ہم آزادی کیلئے لڑیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 11, 2022

Reports said that some PTI lawmakers opposed the decision, saying it would tantamount to give free hand to the rivals in the House.

To which, Imran Khan said that he will not sit with the corruption-tainted politicians in the assembly. "I will be the first to resign from the National Assembly," he said.

Following the announcement of mass resignation, PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Aliya Hamza has shared the resignation letters on Twitter.

The development comes days after Imran Khan was ousted from the office through a no-confidence vote after his allies and some party lawmakers joined hands with the Opposition.

Khan, who has been claimed that foreign conspiracy is behind his ouster, has vowed to launch protest movement against the foreign conspiracy.

A day earlier, tens of thousands PTI supporters took to streets in various cities across Pakistan to denounce the removal of Imran Khan.