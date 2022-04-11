PTI announces mass resignation from National Assembly ahead of PM vote
Share
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday announced that his party lawmakers are resigning from the National Assembly, saying he will not sit in the parliament with corrupt politicians.
The premier stated this while talking to media after chairing a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary party at the Parliament House.
He said that "selecting or electing" a person, who is facing corruption cases, as prime minister is a biggest insult to the country.
جس آدمی پر 16 ارب اور 8 ارب روپے کے کرپشن کیسز ہیں،اسے جو بھی وزیراعظم سلیکٹ اور الیکٹ کرتا ہے اس سے بڑی ملک کی توہین نہیں ہو سکتی۔ہم قومی اسمبلی سے استعفے دے رہے ہیں، عمران خان#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/hzQf7y1fDe— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 11, 2022
THe announcement comes ahead of the election ahead of the election for the new prime minister of Pakistan and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is the frontrunner in the race.
Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI will not take part in today's election for new premier and vowed: "We will fight for freedom".
پاکستان تحریک انصاف کی پارلیمانی کمیٹی نے قومی اسمبلی سے مستعفیٰ ہونے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے، آج تمام اراکین اسمبلی اپنا استعفیٰ اسپیکر کو دے رہے ہیں اس کے ساتھ ہم نے غیر ملکی ایجنڈے پر ہونیوالے مقصود چپڑاسی کے نام نہاد انتخاب کا بھی حصہ بننے سے انکار کر دیا ہے۔۔۔ہم آزادی کیلئے لڑیں گے— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 11, 2022
Reports said that some PTI lawmakers opposed the decision, saying it would tantamount to give free hand to the rivals in the House.
To which, Imran Khan said that he will not sit with the corruption-tainted politicians in the assembly. "I will be the first to resign from the National Assembly," he said.
Following the announcement of mass resignation, PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Aliya Hamza has shared the resignation letters on Twitter.
The development comes days after Imran Khan was ousted from the office through a no-confidence vote after his allies and some party lawmakers joined hands with the Opposition.
Khan, who has been claimed that foreign conspiracy is behind his ouster, has vowed to launch protest movement against the foreign conspiracy.
A day earlier, tens of thousands PTI supporters took to streets in various cities across Pakistan to denounce the removal of Imran Khan.
Massive pro-Imran Khan protests held across ... 10:15 AM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Tens of thousands charged PTI supporters staged protest in various cities across the country against ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- IHC rejects plea seeking treason trial against Imran Khan, probe into ...03:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- PTI announces mass resignation from National Assembly ahead of PM vote02:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Babar Azam bags ICC Player of the Month award01:44 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Imran Khan reaches parliament ahead of vote for new Pakistan PM12:40 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Elon Musk on the top as Forbes issues list of world's richest people12:20 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Sonam Kapoor reports theft of valuables worth Rs34 million at her ...08:56 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political ...07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022