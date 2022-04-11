PTI walks out as NA session to elect new PM underway

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has boycotted the National Assembly session which was convened to elect a new Leader of the House as all of its lawmakers walked out in protest.

NA session to elect a new prime minister of the country has begun after former PM Imran Khan was denotified from office through a no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition. PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other opposition leaders are present in the hall.

Earlier in the session, deputy speaker Qasim Suri revealed the reasons behind his ruling, which was revoked by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Suri said he took the decision as a ‘responsible Pakistani and deputy speaker of the NA’.

Referring to the diplomatic communiqué, he said the cable was discussed during the meeting of the National Security Committee in the federal cabinet and a parliamentary committee meeting. He mentioned that it was proven that the ‘foreign conspiracy is behind regime change in Pakistan’.

Former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took the floor after Suri made a clarification about his ruling that was widely condemned. Lambasting the PDM alliance, Qureshi alleged there are also some people sitting in the assembly who were involved in the murder of former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He announced that the party has decided to boycott the prime minister's election process in the National Assembly session. Later, PTI and its allies walked out of the assembly hall while chanting slogans against the PDM alliance.

Meanwhile, PTI also decided to resign from National Assembly after the ousted PM said that he would not sit in the assemblies with ‘thieves’.