Anzela Abbasi's dholki pictures take the internet by storm

Anzala Abbasi, the daughter of Juvaria Abbasi and Shamoon Abbasi, celebrated her dholki ceremony last night, which quickly became the talk of the town. Despite being an intimate event, the pictures from the ceremony have been circulating on social media and causing a stir.

The event was a family affair, with Anzala's mother taking an active part in the rituals and singing traditional songs. Anzala's close friends also attended the dholki and shared their joy with her. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and merriment as the bride-to-be enjoyed the company of her loved ones.

Anzala looked stunning in a beautiful black dress, and her makeup artist even shared a video of her getting ready for the event on Instagram. Videos of Anzala from the dholki ceremony have also been doing the rounds on social media, with her friends and family members enjoying themselves.

