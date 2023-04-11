Search

Technology

Bank Alfalah collaborates with ChildLife Foundation to allocate Rs25 million for flood-affected children

Web Desk 12:18 AM | 11 Apr, 2023
Bank Alfalah collaborates with ChildLife Foundation to allocate Rs25 million for flood-affected children

KARACHI - Bank Alfalah has partnered with ChildLife Foundation to provide much-needed medical treatment to children affected by the recent floods.

Through the partnership, ChildLife Foundation will receive PKR 25 million in funding as support for medicines to treat the children arriving at ChildLife-managed Children Emergency Rooms (ERs) in flood-damaged areas of Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah, and Hyderabad in Sindh.

The floods have caused widespread devastation in these areas, leaving many children suffering from waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, cholera, malaria, dengue, typhoid, pneumonia, and so on. By joining hands with Bank Alfalah, ChildLife Foundation aims to provide immediate and effective medical treatment to these children, ensuring they receive the care they need to recover and lead healthy lives.

 A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, and Iqbal Adamjee, Chairman ChildLife Foundation, on behalf of their organisations. At the event, showing his unwavering commitment to the cause, Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation, said: ‘Since the floods of 2022, over 200,000 flood-affected children have received life-saving treatment in ChildLife ERs of Sindh and Balochistan. The support we have received from Bank Alfalah is commendable, and we look forward to nurturing an enduring partnership with them to build a child-safe Pakistan’.

 After touring the ChildLife Foundation ER for children embedded within the government’s Civil Hospital in Karachi and expressing his feeling toward commendable work, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, said:

 ‘We are proud to partner with ChildLife Foundation to provide medical treatment to children affected by the floods in Sindh. We believe that every child deserves access to quality healthcare, and we hope that this partnership will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected. We are pleased to witness the impressive operations of ChildLife's Children Emergency Room, particularly the telemedicine facility which is a systematic solution to resolve the issues of children’s emergency care with vigilance.’

 Iqbal Adamjee, Chairman ChildLife Foundation, further added: ‘We are thankful to the management of Bank Alfalah for joining hands to treat the sickest and poorest children of Sindh.’

 ChildLife Foundation has provided healthcare services to children in Pakistan for over a decade and has treated over 1.5 million children. The foundation has a network of ERs and Telemedicine Satellite Centers in the government hospitals of Sindh and other parts of Pakistan, providing critical care to children in need.

 The collaboration between Bank Alfalah and ChildLife Foundation is part of Bank Alfalah's ongoing commitment to supporting flood-impacted areas and communities in Pakistan after its Chairman Shaikh Nahayan Al Nahyan and Board pledged $10 million for the cause making the Bank one of the biggest corporate donors to provide support to communities affected.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

PITB, JS Bank sign MoU to integrate Zindigi App with e-Pay Punjab

09:03 AM | 8 Apr, 2023

Over one million registered PESSI workers benefited through HMIS

07:00 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

President Alvi takes notice of online banking frauds after novelist deprived of Rs1.1 million

09:12 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center receives 6.8 million calls as yet

10:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

TCL organizes Biggest Esports Football Gaming Tournament with 1.5 Million prize pool  

12:32 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

iPhone 15 will cost Rs1 million, reveals latest Apple leak

10:07 AM | 21 Nov, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Bank Alfalah collaborates with ChildLife Foundation to allocate Rs25 ...

12:18 AM | 11 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th April 2023

09:04 AM | 10 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 292.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.2 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 193 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.95 772.91
Canadian Dollar CAD 212.5 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.8 42.2
Danish Krone DKK 42.29 42.68
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.64 36.99
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 938.25 947.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.26 65.86
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.31 183.31
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.9 28.2
Omani Riyal OMR 746.99 754.99
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 27.96 28.26
Swiss Franc CHF 317.09 319.59
Thai Bhat THB 8.44 8.59

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,050.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,545 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,915.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Karachi PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Islamabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Peshawar PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Quetta PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Sialkot PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Attock PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Gujranwala PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Jehlum PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Multan PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Bahawalpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Gujrat PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Nawabshah PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Chakwal PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Hyderabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Nowshehra PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Sargodha PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Faisalabad PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680
Mirpur PKR 217,000 PKR 2,680

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: