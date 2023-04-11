Mansoor Ali Khan clears the air after leaked video clip from Maryam Nawaz's interview goes viral

Soon after a leaked video clip from Maryam Nawaz's interview went viral on social media and earned the Sharif family a strong reaction from the public, TV anchor Mansoor Ali Khan, who hosts a political talk show on Samaa TV, came out with his side of the story.
Giving details of the team that was involved in recording Maryam Nawaz's interview, Mansoor Ali Khan said five to six people had access to the computer in which this interview was edited. He said he could not point out anyone without investigation. He however said what happened was unethical and he was responsible for that at the end of the day. He said he was bound not to record when his guest asked him not to record something. He said the computer in which this interview was edited had the internet access therefore it might have been hacked.
Giving an example of ethical journalism, Mansoor said that former Pakistani captain Younus Khan had an argument with him in Johannesburg during a cricket series between Pakistan and South Africa. After the interview, he said, Younus Khan realised that he did something wrong and he asked him not to broadcast that part of the interview. Mansoor said he did not broadcast that part of the interview as per Younus Khan's request.
Mansoor Ali Khan came up with a clarification about the leaked video clip after a number of senior journalists and political commentators shared their thoughts on it on social media. Here are some of the tweets on the topic:
ویسے تو انتہائی شرمندگی کی بات ہے مگر مریم بی بی کی معلومات کے لئیے عرض ہے کہ نواز شریف صاحب نے اس غیر قانونی مرسیڈیز تحفے کی قطعی کوئی ادائیگی نہیں انہیں نے یہ گاڑی مفت حاصل کی ہاں ان تمام گاڑیوں کی ادائیگی ہوئی ثابت شدہ منی لانڈرنگ پر مشتمل سو فیصد جعلی بینک اکاؤنٹ سے مزید… pic.twitter.com/fbiE87mJM8— Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) April 11, 2023
India’s so-called celebrated journalists need to learn from their Pakistani neighbors how to interview country’s most powerfuls! pic.twitter.com/7qrT9RgHm6— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) April 10, 2023
باجی مریم اورنگزیب مصالحے والی سرکار نے کہا کہ BMW گاڑی کی بات شامل نہیں کرنی۔ اسے رہنے دو یار۔ اور منصور علی خان نے اچھا بچہ بن کے اسے رہنے دیا۔ اور منصور صاحب وی لاگ میں بیٹھ کر ایسی ایسی رنگ بازی کرتے ہیں کہ جیسے لاہور کہ سب سے بڑے بدمعاش یہی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/2DqJPYoMV4— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 10, 2023
This is extremely unprofessional extremely unethical when someone who ever that may be requests NOT to record then it is binding on the anchor / journalist and the team to stop. https://t.co/iGWPaTcwxP— Jasmeen Manzoor (@jasmeenmanzoor) April 10, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 11, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288.15
|291.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|760.96
|768.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.89
|42.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42
|42.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.45
|36.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|929.58
|938.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.98
|65.58
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.34
|181.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.26
|27.56
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|743.17
|751.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.98
|318.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.43
|8.58
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,380 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,800
|PKR 2,680
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.