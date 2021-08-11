PM Imran to inaugurate development projects in Bahawalpur today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Bahawalpur on a one-day visit today where he will inaugurate various projects including South Punjab Secretariat.

Reports in media quoting sources said the premier will address Kissan Convention and distribute Kissan Cards among farmers.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema will also accompany PM.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج بہاولپور کا ایک روزہ دورہ کریں گے۔



وزیراعظم کسان کنونشن میں شرکت کریں گے۔



وزیراعظم لال سوہانرا نیشنل پارک میں شجر کاری مہم کا آغاز کریں گے، جس کے بعد ایک روز میں 60,000 پودوں کی شجر کاری کی جائے گی۔#Plant4Pakistan21#CleanGreenPunjab pic.twitter.com/s4XCliemnV — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 11, 2021

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (r) Saqib Zafar will brief Khan about the South Punjab Secretariat. PM is also expected to announce Bahawalpur-Jhangra link road to connect Bahawalpur with M5 Motorway.

Reports further added that the premier will visit the Islamia University of Bahawalpur where he will inaugurate various projects including the National Cotton Breeding Institute, Intercropping Research Centre established with the help of China, 2.5 MW Solar Power project, University College of Nursing, Cricket Stadium, and other buildings.

VC Prof Dr. Athar Mahboob will apprise the Prime Minister about the performance and development of the university, agriculture research, and cultivation of Cholistan land by the university’s Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. Later, he is scheduled to visit Lal Sohanra for the tree plantation drive.

