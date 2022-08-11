‘Run for Pakistan’ returns to celebrate 75th Independence Day

The ‘Run for Pakistan’ has returned to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan, according to the CEO of ‘Sports in Pakistan’.

“Under the umbrella of ‘Sports in Pakistan’, we conduct races as well as cycling and duathlon events in across the country. After conducting a good number of national events, we are now gearing up to host international events in Pakistan that include international marathon, in which national and international runners will take part,” Shoaib Nizami said.

Shoaib further said: “Run for Pakistan is an athletic event that aims to give Pakistanis a gratifying experience of Independence Day. The participants can take part in different categories including 21.1km, 14km, 7km or 1km. By marking Independence Day celebrations with these positive emotions, we want to revive pride and comradeship amongst our compatriots.

“There are three ways to participate in this year’s ‘Run for Pakistan’ that are Primary Run, Delegated Run and Virtual Run. All three Runs offer participants a choice between four distances; 21.1k (half-marathon), 14k, 7k and 1k. The Primary Run is our flagship event that takes place in Karachi. Delegated Runs are held in different cities outside Karachi. These events are led by officially appointed Run for Pakistan ambassadors.

The Virtual Run accommodates all those who cannot make it in-person to an event. These individuals can run their chosen distance anytime, anywhere on the 14th of August and track it using our mobile application.

“The participants can register them by visiting www.runforpakistan.com,” he added.