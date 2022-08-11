Shehnaaz Gill reacts to reports of removal from Salman Khan's film
Share
Indian Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made headlines for grabbing a role lead role in a movies featuring superstars like Salman Khan, has finally come with a response to the reports that she has been removed from the project.
Shehnaaz said in a now expired Instagram story, "LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can't wait for people to watch the film and of course me too in the film."
Earlier in June this year, social media was abuzz with reports that Salman Khan, one of the most successful Khans of the Bollywood, is going to launch another aspiring actress.
Later, it turned out that Punjab actress Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame during her stint in the reality television show Bigg Boss 13, is going to make her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
- Afghan immigrant arrested for serial killing of Pakistanis in US11:55 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Ayeza Khan shares pictures of reunion with cousins11:32 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani boxers 'slip away' in UK after Commonwealth Games conclude11:07 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
- Lollywood’s much-awaited ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ finally has ...07:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
- Hania Aamir in action to keep rainwater out of her Karachi apartment ...06:11 PM | 10 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022