Gold price decreases by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices plunged in domestic market on Friday in line with a downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreases by Rs400 to close at Rs222,400 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increases by Rs343 to settle at Rs190,672, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $4 to settle at $1,918 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and 10 gram silver saw an increase of Rs 24 and Rs 21 respectively to settle at Rs2,463 per tola and Rs2114 per 10 grams.