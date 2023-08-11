Karachi weather today update

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday predicted cloudy weather for the port city.

However, the PMD forecasted rains across Punjab from August 13 to 16. According to the spokesperson for Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are possibilities of heavy rainfall in Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree, and Galyat have the potential for thunderstorms accompanied by rain.

How high can Karachi’s temperature go?

The minimum temperature has been 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 31 degrees Celsius. The wind blowing from the southwest is expected to have a speed of 37 kilometers per hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality worsened to 112 on Tuesday. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. People can experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure.