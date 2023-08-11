PepsiCo Celebrates International Youth Day with Nationwide Youth Empowerment Program ‘Roshan Kal'

On International Youth Day, PepsiCo Pakistan is proudly celebrating their new initiative for the youth "Roshan Kal", an inclusive internship program.

A remarkable endeavour for enhancing youth competencies for professional success in Pakistan, Roshan Kal stands as a testament to the unmatched collaboration between prominent private-sector entities spanning diverse industries.

Collaborators such as KFC, Hum Network, LCI, and Daraz have united under the banner of Roshan Kal to empower the youth and contribute to their holistic growth and equitable opportunities in the nation.

Roshan Kal is a distinctive hybrid model aiming towards unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and gender equality with a 50% female participation rate.

Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO of PepsiCo Pakistan, underscored, “PepsiCo is devoted to empowering the youth of Pakistan as they are the architects of our future. Roshan Kal leverages collaboration with 18 partner organizations to provide young adults with the opportunity to acquire insights into diverse and complex industries, enabling them to develop unique and multi-faceted skills while cultivating leadership capabilities, critical thinking, and innovation required for the future-fit youth of Pakistan."

"This is part of our larger commitment to youth development, in line with our long-standing partnership for the Amal Career-Prep Fellowship program with Amal Academy, which has been supported by the PepsiCo Foundation since 2018 and recently celebrated the graduation of 10,000 Amal Fellows. The positive impact created is evinced through the 88% alumni who are now engaged in wide-ranging jobs and entrepreneurial ventures, with a significant women representation raising the bar on equity and diversity,” he added.

The program's inaugural phase witnessed an intensive application process facilitated by Rozee.pk, Pakistan's premier job portal. The selection process was rooted in merit and overseen by an expert panel comprising representatives from partner organizations. Successful interns are getting the opportunity to engage across a spectrum of participating companies, establishing a network of mentors nationwide.

Sarah Hassan, Senior HR Director at PepsiCo Pakistan, emphasized, "Roshan Kal seamlessly aligns with PepsiCo's global sustainability agenda, encapsulating our commitment to holistic development. In line with community uplift initiatives like Millions of Meals, Farm Day Care, and PepsiCo – IRM Smart Schools, Roshan Kal exemplifies our unwavering dedication to ventures that contribute to sustainability and inclusivity."

"This launch marks not only a milestone for PepsiCo Pakistan but also the nation at large, as we channel our partnerships, resources, and influence to empower youth and address pivotal societal imperatives. On this International Youth Day, we reiterate our commitment to instigate a wide range of opportunities that transcend the bounds of this program," she added.

PepsiCo Pakistan's initiative Roshan Kal program aspires to cultivate a thriving talent community that reaches out to the largest number of graduating students, equipping them with learning and growth opportunities for future success in the dynamic job market.