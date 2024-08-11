Search

Arshad Nadeem receives hero's welcome at Lahore airport

Web Desk
12:51 AM | 11 Aug, 2024
Pakistan's javelin sensation Arshad Nadeem arrived at the Lahore airport late on Saturday night after winning the first gold medal for the country in 40 years and creating history at the Paris Olympics 2024.

He arrived in Pakistan from Paris via Istanbul by a Turkish Airlines flight. On his arrival, the plane carrying Arshad Nadeem was given a water canon salute. 

A huge crowd has gathered at the Lahore airport to welcome javelin star Arshad Nadeem, who is returning from Paris Olympics 2024 with a gold medal.

After meeting his family and government officials at the state lounge, Arshad Nadeem came out to wave to the crowd but he had to return to the state lounge once again as the crowd was too excited to meet him and take photos with him. Security failed to handle the crowd at this moment and Arshad returned to the lounge again.

People who have arrived at the airport to welcome Arshad Nadeem are carrying a huge national flag. Some are seen dancing to the drumbeats. 

Arshad Nadeem's family, federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, PM Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, federal minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and many other prominent figures have reached the Lahore airport to welcome the Olympics hero.

