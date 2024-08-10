Pakistan's space agency shares latest photos from solar storm surrounding Earth

New satellite images depicting solar flares on the Sun have been released, with the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (Suparco) revealing that Earth is currently surrounded by a solar storm.
According to Suparco, the Institute of Space Technology in Islamabad has shared special images of the Sun's surface. Solar storms occur when the Sun emits massive bursts of energy in the form of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), as explained by Wonderopolis.
These solar storms send streams of electrical charges and magnetic fields hurtling toward Earth at speeds of approximately three million miles per hour.
Suparco has warned that geomagnetic storms are on a collision course with Earth due to the material and energy emitted by the Sun. Satellites, power grids, and space stations are particularly at risk.
A Suparco spokesperson reported that three Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are currently headed toward Earth. The first two M-class solar flares were launched on August 7.
While the initial CMEs were relatively minor, the third X1.3-class solar flare is significantly more powerful, according to the spokesperson. Additionally, more M-class flares have been released from the Sun's surface.
The effects of plasma and magnetic waves from these solar flares are expected to reach Earth within the next three to four days.
As the Sun reaches the peak of its activity, Earth faces risks from these storms, which can cause radio blackouts, disable satellites, and disrupt cellular phone and GPS networks.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
