Search

PakistanTechnologyWeather

Pakistan's space agency shares latest photos from solar storm surrounding Earth

Web Desk
11:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2024
Solar storm
Source: Institute of Space Technology, Islamabad

New satellite images depicting solar flares on the Sun have been released, with the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (Suparco) revealing that Earth is currently surrounded by a solar storm.

According to Suparco, the Institute of Space Technology in Islamabad has shared special images of the Sun's surface. Solar storms occur when the Sun emits massive bursts of energy in the form of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), as explained by Wonderopolis.

These solar storms send streams of electrical charges and magnetic fields hurtling toward Earth at speeds of approximately three million miles per hour.

Suparco has warned that geomagnetic storms are on a collision course with Earth due to the material and energy emitted by the Sun. Satellites, power grids, and space stations are particularly at risk.

A Suparco spokesperson reported that three Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are currently headed toward Earth. The first two M-class solar flares were launched on August 7.

While the initial CMEs were relatively minor, the third X1.3-class solar flare is significantly more powerful, according to the spokesperson. Additionally, more M-class flares have been released from the Sun's surface.

The effects of plasma and magnetic waves from these solar flares are expected to reach Earth within the next three to four days.

As the Sun reaches the peak of its activity, Earth faces risks from these storms, which can cause radio blackouts, disable satellites, and disrupt cellular phone and GPS networks.
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:55 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

PM Shehbaz to host luncheon for Arshad Nadeem

11:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Pakistan's space agency shares latest photos from solar storm ...

09:43 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

How much money will Arshad Nadeem receive in cash prizes?

09:11 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem's grand reception tonight: Details Inside

08:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Suzuki GD 110s latest price, installment plans with 0% markup [August ...

07:06 PM | 10 Aug, 2024

Lahore police arrest leader of eunuch gang targeting students

Most viewed

09:24 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Result 2024

09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sahiwal 9th Class Result 2024 - Check full result here

10:44 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Results 2024; Check Results Online

09:40 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Matric Result 2024 - Check results here

09:54 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2024; Check full Results here

09:00 AM | 9 Aug, 2024

BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2024

Advertisement

Latest

12:51 AM | 11 Aug, 2024

People swarm into Lahore airport to welcome Arshad Nadeem

Gold & Silver

05:25 PM | 9 Aug, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 10 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.

British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.1 280.4
Euro EUR 304.6 306.81
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.65 357.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.65 76.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.55
Australian Dollar AUD 185.75 187.57
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 207.7
China Yuan CNY 38.3 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.29 77
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: