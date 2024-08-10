Pakistan's space agency shares latest photos from solar storm surrounding Earth

New satellite images depicting solar flares on the Sun have been released, with the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Commission (Suparco) revealing that Earth is currently surrounded by a solar storm.

According to Suparco, the Institute of Space Technology in Islamabad has shared special images of the Sun's surface. Solar storms occur when the Sun emits massive bursts of energy in the form of solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), as explained by Wonderopolis.

These solar storms send streams of electrical charges and magnetic fields hurtling toward Earth at speeds of approximately three million miles per hour.

Suparco has warned that geomagnetic storms are on a collision course with Earth due to the material and energy emitted by the Sun. Satellites, power grids, and space stations are particularly at risk.

A Suparco spokesperson reported that three Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are currently headed toward Earth. The first two M-class solar flares were launched on August 7.

While the initial CMEs were relatively minor, the third X1.3-class solar flare is significantly more powerful, according to the spokesperson. Additionally, more M-class flares have been released from the Sun's surface.

The effects of plasma and magnetic waves from these solar flares are expected to reach Earth within the next three to four days.

As the Sun reaches the peak of its activity, Earth faces risks from these storms, which can cause radio blackouts, disable satellites, and disrupt cellular phone and GPS networks.

