People swarm into Lahore airport to welcome Arshad Nadeem

A huge crowd has gathered at the Lahore airport to welcome javelin star Arshad Nadeem, who is returning from Paris Olympics 2024 with a gold medal.
People who have arrived at the airport to welcome Arshad Nadeem are carrying a huge national flag. Some are seen dancing to the drumbeats.
Arshad Nadeem's family, federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, PM Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, federal minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and many other prominent figures have reached the Lahore airport to welcome the Olympics hero.
Pakistan's javelin hero Arshad Nadeem is set for a grand welcome at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport. All-out arrangements are in place to honor our champion! 🇵🇰✨ #ArshadNadeem #PakistanPride #Paris2024 #Olympics #OlympicGames #Olympics2024Paris pic.twitter.com/hTdu9SQeZK— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) August 10, 2024
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 10, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
