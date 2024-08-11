People swarm into Lahore airport to welcome Arshad Nadeem

A huge crowd has gathered at the Lahore airport to welcome javelin star Arshad Nadeem, who is returning from Paris Olympics 2024 with a gold medal.

People who have arrived at the airport to welcome Arshad Nadeem are carrying a huge national flag. Some are seen dancing to the drumbeats.

Arshad Nadeem's family, federal minister Ahsan Iqbal, PM Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, federal minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and many other prominent figures have reached the Lahore airport to welcome the Olympics hero.