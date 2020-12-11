Pakistan rejects India’s claims about basic expense approval by UN for Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected the report by Indian media regarding basic household expenditure exemption granted by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Sanctions Committee to Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, a UN-designated individual.
In a statement, FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that the exemption was in line with the established procedures and practices of the committee.
He expressed disappointment that a certain section of the Indian media was unnecessarily politicising this issue to cast negative aspersions on Pakistan’s efforts to implement its obligations under the UN sanctions regime.
The spokesperson also called on the UNSC member states to take notice of the breach of confidentiality of the Committee’s proceedings and records and their malicious use by the Indian media.
Such irresponsible attitude not only reflects blatant disregard of the procedures of UN Security Council, it is also a mockery and violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
