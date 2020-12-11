Pakistani woman injured in Indian firing along LoC

12:04 AM | 11 Dec, 2020
Pakistani woman injured in Indian firing along LoC
RAWALPINDI – A woman was injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, said military’s media wing on Thursday. 

According to ISPR, “Indian troops initiated ceasefire violation in Hotspring Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons.”

A 55-year-old woman got injured due to unprovoked Indian firing. The injured woman was being provided medical care, it said.

