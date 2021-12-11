Saudi Arabia honours Indian superstar Salman Khan as he begins Da-Bangg Tour of Riyadh

Indian film star Salman Khan received a special welcome from Saudi officials on Thursday.

The Sultan actor is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the largest entertaining tour, the Da-Bangg tour,

Presenting him a special honour, the Jai Ho actor’s handprints were added to the Wall of Fame in Riyadh.

Also, Salman, 56, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with Saudi Royal Court Adviser Turki Alalshikh.

In the video, Alalshikh, who is also the presiding chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, as established by the Royal Decree, is seen shaking hands heartily with Salman.

In the caption, the Bharat actor wrote, “Lovely meeting you my brother…. @turkialalshik”

Originally, the video clip was posted by Alalshikh with the caption, “With my brother the superstar Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan."

Salman will take centre stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh, on Dec 10. The Da-Bangg Tour, a live event featuring India's hottest celebrities, will entertain viewers with enthralling choreography, hit songs, and more.

Renowned actors such as Aayush Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Sohail Khan, Suniel Grover, Kamal Khan and more will be a part of this mega event.

On the work front, the Wanted actor was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law Aayush. He will be next seen in the third installment of his hit Ek Tha Tiger franchise, opposite Katrina Kaif.