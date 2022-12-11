PAKvENG: Pakistan chase 355 as England all out for 275 on Day 3

MULTAN – Shaheens need 355 to win the second game of the three-match series while England looking for wickets to seal the historic series.

The visitors set Pakistan a target of 355 runs as in-form batter Harry Brook slammed a ton at the Multan Cricket Stadium. He scored 108 runs in 149 balls with the help of 14 boundaries and six massive hits.

England were all dismissed on 275 in their second innings with Pakistani mystery wizard Abrar Ahmed claiming figures of 4-120. Debutant Zahid Mahmood also got three scalps for the hosts in the second innings.

Earlier, Jack Leach came hard on Pakistan as hosts’ batting line crumbled, giving England a 79-run first-innings lead and putting them in a strong position to take the Test series — their first in Pakistan in 17 years.

England lead the series with their win in the first Test by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.