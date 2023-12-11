Kinza Hashmi’s new dance video goes viral

Kinza Hashmi is one of the most promising and talented drama girls who has impressed millions of the followers in Pakistan and across the globe.

She has emerged as a true powerhouse of talent, captivating audiences with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. With her exceptional acting skills and mesmerizing screen presence, she has won the hearts of the nation.

Recently, the star actor’s dance video went viral on the social media. In the viral clip, she can be seen doing Bollywood star Bobby Deol's entry dance on Jamal Jamaloo from the movie “Animal”.