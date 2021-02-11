Govt assures 20 pc rise in salary to protesting employees
Web Desk
10:00 AM | 11 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Talks between federal government committee and protesting government employees have reportedly been successful on Wednesday night as the government has assured an increase in salaries up to 20 percent.

The government further assured the release of all detained protesting employees. Chairman Government Employees Alliance, Rehman Bajwa, confirmed the development.

He further added that the authorities have assured the notification regarding acceptance of demands.

Earlier, the talks occurred at the residence of the Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has directed the law enforcement agencies to release all arrested employees immediately.

At least 25 employees were held under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) on Wednesday.

Opposition party leaders show solidarity with the protesting employees. PMLN founder Mian Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and others condemned the baton charge and use of tear gas.

