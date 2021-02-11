Govt assures 20 pc rise in salary to protesting employees

ISLAMABAD – Talks between federal government committee and protesting government employees have reportedly been successful on Wednesday night as the government has assured an increase in salaries up to 20 percent.

The government further assured the release of all detained protesting employees. Chairman Government Employees Alliance, Rehman Bajwa, confirmed the development.

He further added that the authorities have assured the notification regarding acceptance of demands.

Earlier, the talks occurred at the residence of the Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has directed the law enforcement agencies to release all arrested employees immediately.

#PPP MNA Chief Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar Strongly condemns shelling and arrests of Peaceful protesting government employees in Islamabad.#TabahiSarkar pic.twitter.com/1fTK3G0L9v — Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar (@TeamChiefSardar) February 10, 2021

At least 25 employees were held under Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) on Wednesday.

Chaos in Islamabad’s D-Chowk as govt ... 12:05 PM | 10 Feb, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells at the protesting government employees during ...

Opposition party leaders show solidarity with the protesting employees. PMLN founder Mian Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and others condemned the baton charge and use of tear gas.

اڑھائی سال سےسیلیکٹڈ نااہل حکومت عوام پرمہنگائی کے پہاڑ توڑ رہی ہے۔غربت اور فاقہ کشی دیکھ کر دل خون کے آنسو روتا ہے۔ مہنگائی رکنے کا نام نہیں لے رہی مگر حکومت بجائے ملازمین کے زخموں پر مرہم رکھنے کے، ان پر ڈنڈے برسا رہی ہے۔کیا عمران خان اور اس کو مسلط کرنے والے جرنیل جواب دیں گے؟ — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) February 10, 2021

پی پی پی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی اسلام آباد میں احتجاج کرنے والے سرکاری ملازمین پر تشدد اور گرفتاریوں کی شدید مذمت سلیکٹڈ حکومت ملازمین کے جاٸز مطالبات تسلیم کرے، گرفتار ملازمین کو رہا کیا جاٸے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 10, 2021