‘You guys have scared my children': Shoaib Akhtar response on PSL anthem leaves Twitter divided
ISLAMABAD – Cricket analyst and Pakistani former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at PCB, as he is really disappointed by the PSL 2021 anthem. "Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh," he said in a viral video.
He maintained, "you guys have scared my children and they haven't been talking to me for three days because of you."
Really disappointed by the anthem this year. Is this how you're taking PSL brand up? Going down every year. Kon banata hai yeh.
Full review: https://t.co/WozlCcSSrg#psl6anthem #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/zfcQrNvruu— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 10, 2021
Soon after the comments on the recent PSL 6 anthem, ‘Rawalpindi Express’ lands in hot water for calling it a ‘worst song’. Here are some of the reactions to the latest controversy:
Apni halat dekhi ha ?? Apni awaz dekhi ha ?? @shoaib100mph #ShoaibAkhtar is a piece of shit ..India ka khilona ho tum ... pic.twitter.com/3EvJ3He8BI— Muhammad Ali (@muhammadali6549) February 10, 2021
So when Shoaib Akhtar was being paid millions by Kolkata Knight Riders and this song came up I bet he would have danced on this track at the Eden Gardens just to impress Shahrukh jee!
The PSL 6 song is edgy and cool!
Here's the KKR 2008 song ????????????https://t.co/VRl90gdFRY— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) February 10, 2021
