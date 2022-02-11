Alizeh Shah flaunts her glam look in latest viral video

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah’s beautiful looks and charismatic persona work like a magnet since the Ehd e Wafa actor turns heads with her every move.

This time around, the 21-year-old starlet mesmerized the admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some BTS videos from her shooting schedule.

Flaunting her glam look in the latest viral video, Shah left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with a hair makeover and dewy makeup.

On the work front, Alizeh is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.