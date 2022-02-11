COAS Bajwa installs Major General Shahab Shahid as colonel commandant of Ordnance Corps
12:00 AM | 11 Feb, 2022
COAS Bajwa installs Major General Shahab Shahid as colonel commandant of Ordnance Corps
KARACHI – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday attended the Colonel Commandant Ceremony at Ordnance Centre in Malir Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS installed Major General Syed Shahab Shahid as Colonel Commandant of Ordnance Corps.

The COAS appreciated the Corps for their role in war and peace, especially during war against terrorism. A large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers from the Ordnance corps attended the ceremony.

Gen Bajwa also visited PAF Air War College Institute in Karachi. Addressing the participants of the 35th Air War Course, he appreciated the thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements, the statement said.

The COAS urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage. He said that “superiority in the modern-day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts.”

“We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary,” the army chief reiterated.

He also visited the Fauji Foundation (FF) setups in Karachi where he was given a detailed brief on the ongoing and future projects of the FF. Gen Bajwa appreciated the performance and commitment of FF towards the provision of quality services and contributing immensely to the national exchequer.

Earlier on arrival in Karachi, the COAS was accompanied by Commander Karachi Corps Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.

