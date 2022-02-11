PSL7: Multan Sultans opt to field first against Lahore Qalandars — Check Squads and Live Score

LAHORE – Undefeated Multan Sultans have won the toss and decided to field first against Lahore Qalandars today in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh season at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Last season’s champions have been unstoppable this time as well as they won six straight games in PSL 2022.

In the first fixture between these two sides Sultans chased down Qalandars’ 206 target in the last over with Shan Masood (83 from 50) and Mohammad Rizwan (69 from 42) setting the tone for the chase before Khushdil Shah smashed 18 runs in the final over.

Lahore have won three games and lost two. The games they have lost have been tight, where they have set 200-plus and been beaten in the last over. The first came against Multan, and the second was their last game, when a Jason Roy century massively assisted in Quetta Gladiators chasing down 204.

The Sultans’ opening batting pair have been devastating. Shan Masood has smashed four fifties, and his partner Mohammad Rizwan has passed the half-century mark on three occasions.

Lower down the order, Tim David has blasted 231 runs, while also striking the ball with the strike rate of 200.

The spin bowling duo for the Sultans has been in good nick, Imran Tahir has taken 11 wickets, and Khushdil Shah has 12.

Head-to-head record

Matches played: 10

Multan Sultans wins: 6

Peshawar Zalmi wins: 4

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tim David, Odean Smith, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Rovman Powell, Imran Khan Sr., Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah