Remote workers given massive relief by UAE for one year visa; Here are the details

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates has given a massive relief to all those who intend to stay in the emirate for over a year as they can apply for the visa from outside the emirate.

UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced that those interested in securing a virtual work residence visa in the country will not be required to be physically present in the UAE at the time of their visa application.

Those who want to work remotely from the UAE can live for a year in the emirate with a visa that is renewable. Once the visa is approved, the applicant should enter the UAE within 60 days to complete the procedures for their residence visa or otherwise the permit will become invalid.

Eligibility

To apply for a remote work visa, you must provide proof that you work remotely for an organisation outside the UAE and that you receive a monthly income of USD 3,500 (three thousand five hundred US dollars, or its equivalent in a different currency).

Moreover, in order to be eligible for the virtual work residence visa, aspirants must have a passport with a minimum validity of six months, a recent photograph, and a health insurance policy to cover their residence in the UAE.

The virtual working programme is for people who live and work outside the UAE, entrepreneurs and

start-up companies who meet the eligibility criteria.

Apply for the virtual working programme

To apply for the virtual working programme, below is the procedure:

If you work for a company, you need to:

Provide proof of employment with a contract valid for one year

Earn a minimum salary of USD 5,000 per month

Provide the salary slip for the last month and bank statements for the preceding three months.

If you are a company owner, you need to:

Provide proof of ownership of company for one year or more

Have an average monthly income of USD 5,000 per month

Provide bank statements of the company’s account for the preceding three months.

Cost

The fees for the virtual working programme is USD 287 per person. Besides, you need to pay the premium for medical insurance valid in the UAE and the processing fees. It is to be noted that paying the processing fee does not guarantee approval of application.