How much did Leo Messi donate to Turkey and Syria?

Noor Fatima 12:21 AM | 11 Feb, 2023
Following the havoc wreaked by two disastrous tremors in Syria and Turkiye, millions of people have come forward to donate and assist the affected people. Whether it is monetary assistance or providing resources, nations and people are going to lengths to help the Syrians and Turkish. Amongst all the donations coming through, there is one prominent sports figure whose donations have made headlines.    

Famous football player Lionel Messi has reportedly donated humanitarian aid worth 3.5 million euros via his foundation to the earthquake sites.

Turkiye and Syria had been struck by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake this week. According to Albiceleste News, Messi possibly made the biggest private donation so far in Syria and Turkey's case.

The death toll in Turkiye following Monday's earthquakes has climbed to 19,875. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stated that more than 77,700 people have been injured in the disaster. The total number of fatalities in Syria stands at 3,377. The total number of fatalities in the disaster is more than 23,000.

Pakistani celebrities all praise for Lionel Messi after World Cup win

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Daily Horoscope – February 10, 2023

08:06 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

