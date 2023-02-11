Search

Pakistan

Imran Khan passed 'derogatory remarks' about Saudi Crown Prince, says Javed Chaudhry quoting Gen Bajwa

Web Desk 01:21 AM | 11 Feb, 2023
Source: File photo

LAHORE – Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan allegedly passed insulting remarks about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a cabinet meeting and the remarks were conveyed to the Saudi dignitary by one of his cabinet members.

According to a Pakistani journalist, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, who has been bold in his criticism of archrivals, once jokingly passed derogatory remarks about the Saudi Crown Prince in Punjabi. However, the remarks were conveyed to the Saudi ambassador by one of Khan's cabinet members.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from prime minister's office through a vote of no confidence, had hosted the Saudi Crown Prince in Islamabad a few years ago and also taken the flak for driving his car. 

The latest disclosure has been made by well-known journalist Javed Chaudhry, who has also shared the details of his meeting with former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The journalist, citing his interaction with the former army chief, said that multiple meetings between Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa were arranged by President Arif Alvi. The meetings were held after Imran Khan faced a No Confidence Motion and had to leave the Prime Minister's Office. These meetings were aimed at improving relations between the PTI and the military establishment.

"A formula was also finalized to give extension to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and hold general elections in June 2023," Chaudhry disclosed in his column published on Thursday. 

About non-implementation of the aforementioned formula, the columnist revealed that it was a top secret until it was discussed at an informal gathering by Shujat Azeem. In consequence, General Bajwa refused to take extension in his tenure and announced that he would retire on November 29.

"Had the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stayed in power, the country would have derailed," Chaudhry wrote, citing General Bajwa, and added that Imran Khan was advised against appointment of Shaukat Tarin as finance minister, but he didn't listen.

The column, which is part of a series, is sure to make more revelations about PTI’s stint in the coming days.

However, in an interview with Voice of America (Urdu) on Friday, the former premier said that General Bajwa had accepted that he was behind the "regime change" operation.

The 70-year-old politician claimed that currently the establishment and the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition government were on one page and they would rig the next general elections.

Khan had earlier blamed the US for overthrowing his government. Later, the cricketer-turned-politician  turned his guns towards the former army chief. He also claimed that Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was involved in the regime change operation.

