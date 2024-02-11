US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Bilawal

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday.

According to sources, Bilawal discussed with Ambassador Blome issues related to the February 8 elections and formation of the next government in Pakistan.

Sources within the PPP have confirmed the meeting between Bilawal and Ambassador Blome that took place in Islamabad.

Earlier on Monday, Bilawal and Ambassador Blome discussed the significance of bolstering trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States, as well as addressing the political issues.

The meeting, characterized by an atmosphere of mutual cooperation, was aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship and promote collaboration within the framework of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance.

In a statement released by Thomas Montgomery, the acting spokesman for the American mission, Ambassador Blome's engagement with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is part of a broader series of meetings with key political stakeholders in Pakistan.

The discussions centered around the evolving political situation in the region, emphasising the significance of ensuring free and fair elections.