Search

ad
Pakistan

US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Bilawal

Web Desk
09:57 PM | 11 Feb, 2024
Donald Blome
Source: File photo

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday.

According to sources, Bilawal discussed with Ambassador Blome issues related to the February 8 elections and formation of the next government in Pakistan. 

Sources within the PPP have confirmed the meeting between Bilawal and Ambassador Blome that took place in Islamabad. 

Earlier on Monday, Bilawal and Ambassador Blome discussed the significance of bolstering trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States, as well as addressing the political issues.

The meeting, characterized by an atmosphere of mutual cooperation, was aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship and promote collaboration within the framework of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance.

In a statement released by Thomas Montgomery, the acting spokesman for the American mission, Ambassador Blome's engagement with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is part of a broader series of meetings with key political stakeholders in Pakistan.

The discussions centered around the evolving political situation in the region, emphasising the significance of ensuring free and fair elections.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:57 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Bilawal

08:30 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

'Time for Chowkidar to go back to barracks,' says Aimal Wali Khan

07:47 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

In a bid to stop horse-trading, PTI asks independents to submit ...

06:31 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

PPP eyes PM's slot for Bilawal in PML-N led coalition govt

05:04 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

TimTim: Made in Pakistan robot helping Autistic children boost their ...

04:23 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

Elections 2024: Eight newly-elected independent candidates join ...

Pakistan

09:00 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Election 2024: Check latest party position in Pakistan

08:32 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Punjab Assembly Election Results 2024

09:21 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Sindh Assembly Election Results 2024

04:19 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-71 Election Results 2024: Khawaja Asif beats PTI-backed Rehana Dar

05:17 PM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-56 results 2024: Hanif Abbasi upsets Sheikh Rashid in major blow

10:44 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

Balochistan Assembly Election Results 2024

Advertisement

Latest

09:57 PM | 11 Feb, 2024

US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Bilawal

Gold & Silver Rate

03:31 PM | 10 Feb, 2024

Gold price declines by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 11 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.

On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.55
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.61 59.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.55 26.85
Swiss Franc CHF 321.35 323.85
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:15 AM | 11 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 11, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: