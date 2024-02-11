US Ambassador Donald Blome calls on Bilawal

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday.
According to sources, Bilawal discussed with Ambassador Blome issues related to the February 8 elections and formation of the next government in Pakistan.
Sources within the PPP have confirmed the meeting between Bilawal and Ambassador Blome that took place in Islamabad.
Earlier on Monday, Bilawal and Ambassador Blome discussed the significance of bolstering trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the United States, as well as addressing the political issues.
The meeting, characterized by an atmosphere of mutual cooperation, was aimed at strengthening the bilateral relationship and promote collaboration within the framework of the US-Pakistan Green Alliance.
In a statement released by Thomas Montgomery, the acting spokesman for the American mission, Ambassador Blome's engagement with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is part of a broader series of meetings with key political stakeholders in Pakistan.
The discussions centered around the evolving political situation in the region, emphasising the significance of ensuring free and fair elections.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 11, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.55 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.61
|59.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.55
|26.85
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.35
|323.85
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.