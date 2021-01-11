‘Raast’ – PM Imran launches Pakistan's first instant digital payment system today
03:48 PM | 11 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the country's first instant Digital Payment System 'Raast' in the federal capital on Monday.
Raast is part of Prime Minister Imran Khan Digital Pakistan vision to include poor segments of the society in formal economy.
It will also enable secure, efficient and transparent financial transactions.
