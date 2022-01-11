IHC tells CDA to seal Monal, take over Navy Golf Course

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed capital territory officials to seal the famous Monal Restaurant and to take control of the Navy Golf Course.

Climate Secretary Capt (r) Sikander Qayyum was also present during the proceedings and urged the court to make the master plan public for the federal capital.

The order was made by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah during the hearing of a case pertaining to illegal constructions at Margalla Hills National Park land. The court also declared the occupation of Military Directorate Farms on eight acres of land of the park as illegal saying that the land should be considered under the ownership of the national park.

The court also sought a report from the Environment Protection Agency on the damages caused by illegal construction on the national park. Margalla Hills National Park is a property of public land and any commercial activity is banned on its land, the court ruled.

Meanwhile, the bench also ordered the capital city authorities to immediately seal the Navy Golf Course. The court also ordered an inquiry into the matter saying that the navy encroached on the land for the golf course.

All rules apply to the three wings of the Armed Forces, CJ Minallah said and asked whether they were being implemented. The court also questioned whether the Pakistan Air Force had gotten approval from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the constructions it had carried out.

The judge said the defence secretary should inquire about the encroachments of the navy golf course and take action against those responsible.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney-General (AG) Qasim Wadood told the IHC bench that a committee comprising Prime Minister’s aide on Climate Change Malik Amin, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board chairman conducted a survey of the park.

On this, the CJ asked: “Under what law are these people using this land?”

“Do you people know what you’re doing with the upcoming generations? This is very shocking,” he remarked.

The court decided that commercial activities on the land of the Islamabad Hills National Park can’t be allowed at any cost.