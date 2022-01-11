Lata Mangeshkar hospitalized after contracting Covid-19
Famed singer is in Intensive Care Unit of a private hospital in Mumbai
MUMBAI – Legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as India is facing an alarming rise in the Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant.
Reports in Indian media said the singer, known for her everlasting songs, is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
The niece of 92-year-old confirmed that she is doing fine and has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. She also urged the media to respect the family’s privacy and keep Lata in prayers.
Mangeshkar, also known as 'Nightingale of India', was earlier hospitalized after complaining of breathing difficulties.
A number of B. Town celebrities have been testing positive for the virus as India on Tuesday reported 1.68 lac new Covid-19 cases and 277 deaths.
The new Omicron variant in India has reached 4,461, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases, followed by Rajasthan and Delhi.
The country, that witnessed catastrophic events in the second wave, is reporting a positivity rate of five percent, however, the hospitalisation rates are relatively low this time.
