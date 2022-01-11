Schools in Lahore reopen today after winter break
Web Desk
11:45 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
LAHORE – As winter vacations officially come to an end, schools and colleges in the provincial capital reopened from Tuesday (today) as the Education Department has not extended the vacations despite the drop of mercury levels and Covid resurgence.

Reports in local media said the three-week winter holidays in educational institutions come to an end, and the educational activities have resumed in the public and private sector schools.

Amid the recent cold wave, it was earlier being thought that the Punjab education department might extend the winter vacation, which did not happen.

The educational institutes across Sindh province were earlier reopened on January 3 after an end to the winter vacations that began on 20 December 2021.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas said more than 56 lac students have been vaccinated in schools in the country’s most populated region.

PTI Minister shared a tweet that cited “91 percent children in Public schools have been vaccinated and 87 percent children in Private schools have been vaccinated.” He also added that the education department along with the Punjab health department has been moving ahead in the national drive against the novel virus.

