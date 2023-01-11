Ali Sethi to perform at American music fest 'Coachella'

For Lollywood's most talented and accomplished singer Ali Sethi, sky is the limit when it comes to success. With another round of applause awaiting, the 38-year-old singer is all set to sing at the American art and music festival "Coachella" this year, following in the footsteps of Arooj Aftab — the first Pakistani-American singer to perform at Coachella. Hearing this, the internet is going gaga over Sethi's achievement.
Taking to Instagram, the Pasoori famed singer shared a post writing, “AAJAAO SAARAY [come everyone] Coachella pre-sale starts Friday January 13 at 11am PT. Register now at coachella.com.”
The Gulon Main Rang Bharey singer recieved congratulatory messages from Pakistani showbiz fraternity's prominent figures including singer Aima Baig, Talal Qureshi, actor Adnan Malik, painter Salman Toor, BBC radio host Haroon Rashid and artist Misha Japanwala.
According to the official Coachella festival's schedule, Sethi will perform on April 16 and 23 on the third stage, sharing the list with international icons including Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, FKJ, Pusha T, Toba Nwigwe, Wet Leg, SG Lewis, Yves Tumor, Testpilot, Angele, MUNA, Maceo Plex, TRwo Friends, Yungblud, Jamie Jones, Ashnikko, Malaa, TV Girl, Whyte Fang, Doechii, Benee, Idris Elba, Mangdalena Bay, Saba, Dennis Cruz Pawsa, Soul Glo, Lava La Rue, Sleaford Mods, Comet,Comet is COming, Oliver Koletzki, Kyle Watson, The Murder Capital, Chris Stussy, Jupiter & Okwess, Lewis OiMan, Juliet Mendoza, and Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers who will perform on April 14 and 21.
The second day features Blackpink, Rosalia, Eric Prydz, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Diljit Dosanjh, Sofi Tukker and many other artists who will perform on April 15 as well as the second week on April 22.
For the third day, Frank Ocean will headline on April 16 along with Björk, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Fisher, Chris Lake, A Boogie, Dominic Fike, Jai Paul, Jackson Wang, Latto, The Blaze, Willow, GloRilla, Jai Wolf, Boris Brejcha, 2manydjs, Christine and the Queens, Rae Srenmurd, Weyes Blood, Alex G, DPR Live, DPR IAN, Stick Figure, Adam Beyer, Big Wild, MK, Cannons and others.
On the work front, Sethi's impressive discography recently saw Rung, Yakjehti Mein, Mere Aur Hain Iraday, Ghazab Kiya and Pasoori as an addition.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.55
|237.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.8
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|165
|166.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.69
|611.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177
|178.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.68
|33.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.99
|33.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.48
|2.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.63
|750.63
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.78
|597.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244
|245.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.8
|6.9
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
