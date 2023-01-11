Search

Ali Sethi to perform at American music fest 'Coachella'

Noor Fatima 07:29 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Ali Sethi to perform at American music fest 'Coachella'
Source: Ali Sethi (Instagram)

For Lollywood's most talented and accomplished singer Ali Sethi, sky is the limit when it comes to success. With another round of applause awaiting, the 38-year-old singer is all set to sing at the American art and music festival "Coachella" this year, following in the footsteps of Arooj Aftab — the first Pakistani-American singer to perform at Coachella. Hearing this, the internet is going gaga over Sethi's achievement.

Taking to Instagram, the Pasoori famed singer shared a post writing, “AAJAAO SAARAY [come everyone] Coachella pre-sale starts Friday January 13 at 11am PT. Register now at coachella.com.”

The Gulon Main Rang Bharey singer recieved congratulatory messages from Pakistani showbiz fraternity's prominent figures including singer Aima Baig, Talal Qureshi, actor Adnan Malik, painter Salman Toor, BBC radio host Haroon Rashid and artist Misha Japanwala.

According to the official Coachella festival's schedule, Sethi will perform on April 16 and 23 on the third stage, sharing the list with international icons including Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, Metro Boomin, FKJ, Pusha T, Toba Nwigwe, Wet Leg, SG Lewis, Yves Tumor, Testpilot, Angele, MUNA, Maceo Plex, TRwo Friends, Yungblud, Jamie Jones, Ashnikko, Malaa, TV Girl, Whyte Fang, Doechii, Benee, Idris Elba, Mangdalena Bay, Saba, Dennis Cruz Pawsa, Soul Glo, Lava La Rue, Sleaford Mods, Comet,Comet is COming, Oliver Koletzki, Kyle Watson, The Murder Capital, Chris Stussy, Jupiter & Okwess, Lewis OiMan, Juliet Mendoza, and Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers who will perform on April 14 and 21.

The second day features Blackpink, Rosalia, Eric Prydz, Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Labrinth, Diljit Dosanjh, Sofi Tukker and many other artists who will perform on April 15 as well as the second week on April 22.

For the third day, Frank Ocean will headline on April 16 along with Björk, Kali Uchis, Porter Robinson, Fisher, Chris Lake, A Boogie, Dominic Fike, Jai Paul, Jackson Wang, Latto, The Blaze, Willow, GloRilla, Jai Wolf, Boris Brejcha, 2manydjs, Christine and the Queens, Rae Srenmurd, Weyes Blood, Alex G, DPR Live, DPR IAN, Stick Figure, Adam Beyer, Big Wild, MK, Cannons and others.

On the work front, Sethi's impressive discography recently saw Rung, Yakjehti Mein, Mere Aur Hain Iraday, Ghazab Kiya and Pasoori as an addition.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

