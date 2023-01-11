Mission Majnu – Sidharth Malhotra trolled for cringy stereotypes in 'spy thriller'

The trailer for Mission Majnu has been released and lead actor Sidharth Malhotra has become the butt of everyone’s jokes with his black eyeliner, stereotypical clothing and overload of adaabs.

Giving Pakistanis quite the giggles, the teaser is full of cultural appropriation, misrepresentation and one-sided history that has been getting all the attention for all the wrong reasons.

Mission Majnu aims to take you down memory lane to 1998 when Pakistan and India were in a head-on competition to build nuclear weapons. The trailer goes on to show Pakistan conducting unauthorised nuclear activities.

Even though people across the border are excited for its release this month, many have dubbed the thriller-action film a "flop comedy". Here are some memes that are bound to leave you rolling with laughter.

lmfaooo the "adaab" and the urdu loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool https://t.co/OpLVBYtSpG — ???? Childish Ghambino ???? (@Sarkhail7Khan) January 10, 2023

indian movie and based on true event???? pic.twitter.com/l6RYvoSekN — ECCENTRIC (@AHAHA_HUMAN) January 10, 2023

The only way this could be interesting and closer to the truth will be if there is a plot twist and Pakistan catches Siddharth on suspicion of being a spy because he uses adaab and janaab too frequently. — Ali (@Bhuut_) January 10, 2023

Such an important story to tell. Without the success of Mission Majnu, Pakistan would be a nuclear armed state today. https://t.co/mWsSE7ABdP — Behram Qazi ???????? ???????? (@DeafMango) January 10, 2023

Mission Manu has GOT to be a comedy bcz not only did we make the nuclear asset, we also tested and launched it in the most endian fondly govt. NS has always had cordial rltn w India. So using ur "best" spy & failing despite that & making a movie out of it... that's just hilariaaa — فریحہ ✪ (@fay_alif) January 10, 2023

Other than Malhotra, the film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The adventure-drama motion picture is set to screen on Netflix by January 19.