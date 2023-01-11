Mission Majnu – Sidharth Malhotra trolled for cringy stereotypes in 'spy thriller'

The trailer for Mission Majnu has been released and lead actor Sidharth Malhotra has become the butt of everyone’s jokes with his black eyeliner, stereotypical clothing and overload of adaabs.
Giving Pakistanis quite the giggles, the teaser is full of cultural appropriation, misrepresentation and one-sided history that has been getting all the attention for all the wrong reasons.
Mission Majnu aims to take you down memory lane to 1998 when Pakistan and India were in a head-on competition to build nuclear weapons. The trailer goes on to show Pakistan conducting unauthorised nuclear activities.
Even though people across the border are excited for its release this month, many have dubbed the thriller-action film a "flop comedy". Here are some memes that are bound to leave you rolling with laughter.
lmfaooo the "adaab" and the urdu loooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool https://t.co/OpLVBYtSpG— ???? Childish Ghambino ???? (@Sarkhail7Khan) January 10, 2023
indian movie and based on true event???? pic.twitter.com/l6RYvoSekN— ECCENTRIC (@AHAHA_HUMAN) January 10, 2023
The only way this could be interesting and closer to the truth will be if there is a plot twist and Pakistan catches Siddharth on suspicion of being a spy because he uses adaab and janaab too frequently.— Ali (@Bhuut_) January 10, 2023
Such an important story to tell. Without the success of Mission Majnu, Pakistan would be a nuclear armed state today. https://t.co/mWsSE7ABdP— Behram Qazi ???????? ???????? (@DeafMango) January 10, 2023
Mission Manu has GOT to be a comedy bcz not only did we make the nuclear asset, we also tested and launched it in the most endian fondly govt. NS has always had cordial rltn w India. So using ur "best" spy & failing despite that & making a movie out of it... that's just hilariaaa— فریحہ ✪ (@fay_alif) January 10, 2023
Other than Malhotra, the film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. The adventure-drama motion picture is set to screen on Netflix by January 19.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.55
|237.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.8
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|165
|166.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.69
|611.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177
|178.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.68
|33.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.99
|33.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.48
|2.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.63
|750.63
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.78
|597.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244
|245.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.8
|6.9
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
