PAKvNZ: New Zealand opt to bat first against Pakistan in second ODI

KARACHI – New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the second ODI of the series at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Confident Pakistan go into the second ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday on the cusp of clinching the home series and gaining momentum after the barren Test series.

The second game of the three-match series between Shaheens and Kiwis will be played in the port city of Karachi at 2:30 pm.

Hosts lead the series 1-0 after their clinching first ODI win, defeating visitors by six wickets in the opening game earlier this week.

In the previous game, young gun Naseem Shah outfoxed Kiwis players with a five-wicket haul as Team Green cruised to a convincing win on Monday. Shah snapped up 5-57 as New Zealand was made to bat first and was restricted to 255-9.

Flamboyant hitter Rizwan remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 77 off 86 balls and eased his side to 258-4 in 48.1 overs. Skipper Babar Azam made 66 off 82 and continued momentum with his 19th ODI half-century.

Opener Fakhar Zaman played a knock of 56 in his comeback match from a knee injury while top order of visiting side failed to display A-game against Pakistani bowlers.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood/Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley