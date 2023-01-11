Search

Sports

PAKvNZ: New Zealand opt to bat first against Pakistan in second ODI

Web Desk 02:32 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
PAKvNZ: New Zealand opt to bat first against Pakistan in second ODI
Source: PCB (Twitter)

KARACHI – New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the second ODI of the series at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi. 

Confident Pakistan go into the second ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday on the cusp of clinching the home series and gaining momentum after the barren Test series.

The second game of the three-match series between Shaheens and Kiwis will be played in the port city of Karachi at 2:30 pm.

Hosts lead the series 1-0 after their clinching first ODI win, defeating visitors by six wickets in the opening game earlier this week.

In the previous game, young gun Naseem Shah outfoxed Kiwis players with a five-wicket haul as Team Green cruised to a convincing win on Monday. Shah snapped up 5-57 as New Zealand was made to bat first and was restricted to 255-9.

Flamboyant hitter Rizwan remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 77 off 86 balls and eased his side to 258-4 in 48.1 overs. Skipper Babar Azam made 66 off 82 and continued momentum with his 19th ODI half-century.

Opener Fakhar Zaman played a knock of 56 in his comeback match from a knee injury while top order of visiting side failed to display A-game against Pakistani bowlers.

PAKvNZ: Naseem Shah stars as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in first ODI

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood/Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley

Pakistan climbs to second spot on ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after triumph over NZ

Sports

Pakistan climbs to second spot on ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after triumph over NZ

12:42 PM | 10 Jan, 2023

PAKvNZ: Naseem Shah stars as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets in first ODI

09:43 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Sarfaraz Ahmed achieves key milestone in Pakistan-New Zealand Test series

07:19 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

PAKvNZ – Second Test ends in draw after Sarfraz Ahmed’s sensational ton

06:13 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pakistan’s first-ever girls' ice hockey tournament held in Chitral 

12:49 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Pakistan announce 16-member squad for New Zealand ODIs 

02:21 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Weather turns cold in Lahore after light showers

02:49 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 11, 2023

08:04 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.55 237.15
Euro EUR 270 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.8 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 165 166.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.69 611.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 177 178.35
China Yuan CNY 33.68 33.93
Danish Krone DKK 32.99 33.34
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.48 2.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.63 750.63
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.78 597.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244 245.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.8 6.9

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: