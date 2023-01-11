Sonya Hussayn shares with fans how much money she received for her first project

Leading Pakistani actress Sonya Hussayn stands out from the crowd due to her impeccable acting skills, fashion sense and public statements, which strike a chord with the masses. The 31-year-old has a distinct aura, which allows her not to be blurred on the front with other actresses of her time.

In a recent appearance on Good Morning Pakistan, the Tich Button actress shared a host of information and dished out details about her personal life, career trajectory and future projects.

While Sonya has delivered dramatic hits over the years, she had to step out of her comfort zone to get a big break. Dishing out details about her first project, an advertisement, she revealed that she had to cut her long hair for the shoot. She revealed that she got Rs100,000 for that advertisement, which was a huge amount at that time.

Moreover, the Saraab actor was asked about her favourite makeup products that made her look stunning all the time. Sonya exclaimed that she was a lipstick lover but her favourites are Uncuffed by Fenty Beauty and Ruby Woo by MAC Cosmetics. Nida and Sonya also agreed that Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury is also the best lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Her new drama serial Tere Bina Main Nahin is aired every Tuesday, 8 pm on ARY Digital. The drama stars Sonya, Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan in leading roles. Directed by Ali Masud Saeed, the drama is written by Maha Malik and produced by Six Sigma Entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

On the work front, Sonya Hussyn was recently seen in Meri Guriya, Aangan, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida, Saraab, Mor Moharan and Tinkay Ka Sahara. Moreover, she has an interesting lineup of films including Sorry: A Love Story and Daadal.