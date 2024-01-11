Gold prices see another surge in Pakistan

KARACHI – The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs216,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 216,100 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs171 to Rs185,442 from Rs185,271, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remain unchaged at Rs Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,280.52 per 10 grams.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2.43 and was sold at $2,032 against $2,028 the Association reported.

Gold is considered a safe haven asset by many investors, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.