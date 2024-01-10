Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Lakki Marwat encounter with terrorists

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred during a gun battle with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

Sharing details of the latest incident, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, said that a “fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists” in the district and the security forces ”effectively engaged the terrorists”.

As a result, two terrorists — identified as Aftab aka Malang and Masood Shah — were killed.

“These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as targeted killings of innocent civilians,” the ISPR added.

The security forces also recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers — Sepoy Muhammad Afzal, 29, resident of district Bhimber, Azad Kashmir, and Sepoy Ibrar Hussain, 27, resident of district Mansehra — embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

In response, a sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.

“…the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing added.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror-related incidents since the Taliban-led administration took over Afghanistan in 2021.

The year 2023 saw as many as 586 terror attacks with 17% claimed by the banned terror outfits such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh and others.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted 197 operations against outlaws leaving 537-545 of them dead.

As per the Annual Security Report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the country witnessed 1,524 deaths and 1,463 injuries in the previous year.