Gen Asim assures govt of all help for Pakistan's economic development

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir on Monday assured Pakistan's coalition government of all-out support for economic development of the country.

Speaking at the National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security at Jinnah Convention Centre in the federal capital, General Asim said: “Being an institution, we assured [government] of every possible cooperation for Pakistan’s economic progress.”

He said the army extended its full support to all the initiatives taken by the Special Investment Facilitation Council, including the Green Pakistan Initiative, which was launched on Monday.

“Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many resources,” Gen Asim said, adding, "We are a capable nation who has the potential to rise to the top."

He said everybody should contribute to Pakistan's development and expressed the confidence that Pakistan will achieve progress and development. He said no power on earth can stop Pakistan from progressing.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Green Pakistan Initiative would bring about a second agriculture revolution in the country and create 4 million jobs. He said that agriculture was the backbone of the country and farmers worked hard to provide food to millions of Pakistanis.

State-owned enterprises are losing Rs600 billion every year and bleeding the economy, he said. "Pakistan imported $4.5 billion of palm oil which is a burden on the national economy," he added.

He said that Pakistan could attract investment of $40 to $50 billion in the coming years. He said that Pakistan could make food exports to Gulf countries, which are presently importing food products worth $40 billion.