Gen Asim assures govt of all help for Pakistan's economic development

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir on Monday assured Pakistan's coalition government of all-out support for economic development of the country.
Speaking at the National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security at Jinnah Convention Centre in the federal capital, General Asim said: “Being an institution, we assured [government] of every possible cooperation for Pakistan’s economic progress.”
He said the army extended its full support to all the initiatives taken by the Special Investment Facilitation Council, including the Green Pakistan Initiative, which was launched on Monday.
“Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many resources,” Gen Asim said, adding, "We are a capable nation who has the potential to rise to the top."
He said everybody should contribute to Pakistan's development and expressed the confidence that Pakistan will achieve progress and development. He said no power on earth can stop Pakistan from progressing.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Green Pakistan Initiative would bring about a second agriculture revolution in the country and create 4 million jobs. He said that agriculture was the backbone of the country and farmers worked hard to provide food to millions of Pakistanis.
State-owned enterprises are losing Rs600 billion every year and bleeding the economy, he said. "Pakistan imported $4.5 billion of palm oil which is a burden on the national economy," he added.
He said that Pakistan could attract investment of $40 to $50 billion in the coming years. He said that Pakistan could make food exports to Gulf countries, which are presently importing food products worth $40 billion.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
