Indian Supreme Court all set to take up petitions challenging revocation of special status of Kashmir

12:31 AM | 11 Jul, 2023
Indian Supreme Court all set to take up petitions challenging revocation of special status of Kashmir
NEW DELHI – The Indian Supreme Court is all set to take up a number of petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370, which gave special status to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), and bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.

The Indian Supreme Court will take up these petitions three years after the Modi government made this unilateral move involving the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-Judge Constitution Bench will take care of the preliminaries, issuing procedural directions about filing of documents and written submissions. It will also name a date for the hearing to begin. The Bench will comprise Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian government filed a fresh affidavit before the Supreme Court, defending its 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution.

