Pakistani woman converts to Hinduism to marry Indian lover

The story of Seema Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, and Sachin Meena, an Indian man, defying social and religious norms to nurture their love sounds straight out of Bollywood! Haider and Meena's union not only shook both nations but also served as an example of how love knows no boundaries, literally.

Although the love story met a dead end when they were arrested for illegal immigration — later granted bail — Haider now seems to have completely embraced Hindu religion and customs to start afresh with her husband.

Haider not only accepted Indian culture but also became a vegetarian like Sachin's family, who do not consume garlic. In addition, she adorns a Radhe-Radhe strap around her neck, greets with folded hands, and seeks blessings by touching the feet of elders.

But how did the cross-border lovers meet?

During COVID-19 pandemic, Haider and Meena met while playing the online game, Players BattleGround or PUBG. Haider illegally entered India with her four children through Nepal and started living with Meena in a rented apartment in Greater Noida in the Rabupura area alongside her four children all aged below seven.

Hemant Krishna Parashar, a lawyer representing the couple, said that the two married in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu earlier this year.

“Seema told me in writing that she and Sachin had got married in Kathmandu, Nepal. I informed the court about this. I also argued that Seema first went from Pakistan to Nepal and then came to India. Those coming from Nepal to India are not required to carry a passport or have a visa,” Parashar said according to Indian media.

She was arrested on July 4 for entering India illegally without a visa through Nepal. Sachin was also arrested for aiding her, however, the two were granted bail on Friday.

On 4 July, the couple was arrested by the police after Meena's neighbour complained to the authorities about the legitimacy of their marriage. Meena’s father was also taken into custody for sheltering an illegal immigrant. They were taken to the Luksar jail in the state, according to local media.

The landlord of the apartment where they were staying reportedly told the police that it “did not seem like the woman was from Pakistan. She wore salwar suit and sarees.”

On Saturday, the couple walked free after a UP court granted them bail. The court has however put a condition on Haider asking her not to change her residence till the case was ongoing. The couple has been asked to mark their presence before the court regularly, according to reports.

The couple told the court that they got married in Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu – a revered Hindu temple in the Nepal capital.

Describing her story in her own words, Haider reportedly said, "It was such a long and gruelling journey. I was very scared too. I first went from Karachi to Dubai, where we waited for 11 hours and couldn't sleep. We then flew to Nepal, before finally taking the road to Pokhara, where I met Sachin."

While she then went back to Pakistan, Sachin returned to India from Nepal. Upon reaching Pakistan, Seema, who claimed discord with her husband, sold a plot for PKR 12 lacs and arranged flight tickets and a Nepal visa for herself and her four children.

In May, she reached Nepal via Dubai and spent some time in the tourist city of Pokhara in the Himalayan nation. Then she took a bus to Delhi from Kathmandu and reached Greater Noida on May 13 with her children where Sachin had made arrangements for her to stay in a rented accommodation without disclosing her Pakistani identity.

With no intentions to go back, Haider claimed that she is happy with Meena, however her husband in Pakistan, Ghulam, appealed authorities to unite him with his children and put Haider behind bars.

In her defence, the woman said that the alleged former couple parted ways in 2020. She described a history of abuse by Ghulam, including instances where he would put chili powder on her face.

The children have also embraced Sachin as their father figure, she said. Many people have visited her in-laws' house to meet her and extend financial assistance to support her new life.